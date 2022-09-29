Sather Financial Group Inc Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sather Financial Group Inc cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Target by 41.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $1,513,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $773,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.49. The stock had a trading volume of 102,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,427. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

