Sather Financial Group Inc Purchases 673 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,278 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 3.8% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $36,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,750. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.93 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.57.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

