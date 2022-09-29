Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Short Interest Down 74.9% in September

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the August 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Save Foods Stock Up 2.5 %

SVFD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.08. 28,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,183. Save Foods has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Save Foods alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Save Foods

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Save Foods during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Save Foods in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Save Foods by 198.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Save Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Save Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.