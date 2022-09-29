Sawyer & Company Inc Acquires New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,697,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 27.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,100 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 329.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,280,000 after buying an additional 1,643,595 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $133,199,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,629. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $111.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.32 and its 200-day moving average is $99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

