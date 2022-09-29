Sawyer & Company Inc Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $80.99. 156,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,202,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.79. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

