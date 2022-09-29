Sawyer & Company Inc Decreases Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,875,000 after buying an additional 138,868 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after buying an additional 1,811,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,695,000 after buying an additional 179,730 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 718,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,372,000 after buying an additional 80,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.63. The company had a trading volume of 20,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $70.63 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.53.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

