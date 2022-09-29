Sawyer & Company Inc Decreases Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,875,000 after buying an additional 138,868 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after buying an additional 1,811,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,695,000 after buying an additional 179,730 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 718,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,372,000 after buying an additional 80,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Trading Down 2.8 %
EMN stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.63. The company had a trading volume of 20,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $70.63 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.
Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.53.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.