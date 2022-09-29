Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 655 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.81. The company had a trading volume of 593,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,461,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

