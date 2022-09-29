Sawyer & Company Inc Trims Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle makes up about 2.2% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded down $3.59 on Thursday, hitting $146.48. 23,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,907. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.85 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.20.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

