Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) is First Pacific Financial’s 3rd Largest Position

First Pacific Financial trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First Pacific Financial owned about 0.34% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $17,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,329,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,617,000 after acquiring an additional 973,718 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $6,860,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,400,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 252,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,495,000 after acquiring an additional 82,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 309,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,545,000 after acquiring an additional 75,159 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDA traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.47. 1,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,853. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.08.

