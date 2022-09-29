Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.30

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.30 and last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 37899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,929,000 after purchasing an additional 45,831 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.