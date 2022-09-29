Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,879 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Security Financial Services INC. owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 63,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $45.47. 14,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,617. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $54.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.31.

