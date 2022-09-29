Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $60.31 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.57.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

