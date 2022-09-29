Scotiabank Cuts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $65.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MGA. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.92.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Stock Performance

Magna International stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.00. Magna International has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.10). Magna International had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,515,000 after buying an additional 45,508 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Magna International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,908,000 after purchasing an additional 55,167 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Magna International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Magna International by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Magna International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.