Scotiabank Raises Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$21.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on INE. TD Securities lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.65.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of INE traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.19. 195,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,896. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$15.89 and a 1-year high of C$22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion and a PE ratio of -180.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.53.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$219.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

