Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $189.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in SEA by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,071,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 58.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,681,703,000 after buying an additional 5,169,129 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of SEA by 199.8% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,357,245 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $291,325,000 after buying an additional 2,903,945 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its position in shares of SEA by 243.8% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,204,708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $214,267,000 after buying an additional 2,272,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 107.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $512,163,000 after buying an additional 2,219,042 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA stock opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. SEA has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEA will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

