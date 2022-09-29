Seaview Investment Managers LLC Acquires 678 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.1% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $290.18 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.69 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $280.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.