Seaview Investment Managers LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722,308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,018 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,865 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,568,000 after buying an additional 1,014,889 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $82.33 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.07.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.