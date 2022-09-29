Seaview Investment Managers LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.99 and its 200-day moving average is $68.60. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $78.43.

