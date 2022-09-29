Seaview Investment Managers LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,884,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 44,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,492,000.

IYW opened at $76.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.19. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $74.87 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

