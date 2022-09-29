Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 29,510 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 29,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,469,000 after buying an additional 1,064,776 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,124,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,755,000 after buying an additional 216,998 shares in the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,156,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after buying an additional 385,785 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.40. 994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,375. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $22.15.

