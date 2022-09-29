Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PULS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.07. 2,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,875. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $49.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.10.

