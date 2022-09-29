Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,068 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,614 shares during the period. Finally, Aflac Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,975,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.98. 72,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,856,173. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average is $43.10. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $46.13.

