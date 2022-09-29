Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

VOOV stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.73. 7,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,069. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.02. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $155.00.

