Secure Asset Management LLC Takes $378,000 Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in Lazard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 55,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period.

LAZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of LAZ traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,645. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Lazard had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

