SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.22–$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.00 million-$113.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.08 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.64 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

SecureWorks Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ SCWX traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $23.76.

Insider Activity

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. 10.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Featured Articles

