Security Financial Services INC. Acquires 374 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. owned 0.08% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JVAL traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,745. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $39.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36.

