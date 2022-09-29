Security Financial Services INC. Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 10.6% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $33,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 465,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,181,000 after acquiring an additional 95,126 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.97. The company had a trading volume of 48,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,947. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.07.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

