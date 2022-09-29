Security Financial Services INC. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,886 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.95. 83,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,915. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.90.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

