Security Financial Services INC. Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Security Financial Services INC. cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.1% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.99. 8,358,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.11.

