Security Financial Services INC. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,237 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 2.0% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 296,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,981. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

