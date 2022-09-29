Security Financial Services INC. Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 154,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 111,659 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,613,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $7.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.58. The company had a trading volume of 100,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,885. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

