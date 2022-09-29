Security Financial Services INC. Sells 256 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,190,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,628,000 after purchasing an additional 68,903 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 5th Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 93,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.66. 38,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,476. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.25. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.38 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

