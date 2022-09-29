Security Financial Services INC. Sells 40 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN traded down $5.13 on Thursday, reaching $256.80. The company had a trading volume of 92,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,855. The firm has a market cap of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $254.27 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.