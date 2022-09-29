Security Financial Services INC. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,794,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,280,000 after buying an additional 60,941 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,254,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,984,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 33,658 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,018,000 after acquiring an additional 715,382 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

SPLV stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.48. 330,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,482,515. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $58.16 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.18.

