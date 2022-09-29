Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.81

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.81 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.30 ($0.06). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 5.39 ($0.07), with a volume of 3,036,268 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.14) price target on shares of Seeing Machines in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Seeing Machines alerts:

Seeing Machines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of £222.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.78.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.