ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $81.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12-month low of $72.80 and a 12-month high of $97.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.01.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 46.52%. The firm had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $278,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,685,238.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

