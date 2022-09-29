Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 185,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 59,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,263,000.

Get Seven Hills Realty Trust alerts:

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SEVN stock traded down 0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 9.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,604. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a twelve month low of 9.20 and a twelve month high of 11.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 10.09.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%.

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded Seven Hills Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.