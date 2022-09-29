Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the August 31st total of 181,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Sharps Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STSS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,209. Sharps Technology has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

