Short Interest in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Drops By 26.9%

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCXA. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $337,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCXA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. 788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,011. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

