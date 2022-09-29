Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Drops By 55.7%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,416,800 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the August 31st total of 5,452,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,028.0 days.

Air China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AICAF remained flat at $0.71 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. Air China has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $0.88.

Get Air China alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.