Short Interest in Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Rises By 27.2%

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,252,300 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 984,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 104.4 days.
Aurizon Stock Performance
Shares of QRNNF remained flat at $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. Aurizon has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $3.05.
About Aurizon
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurizon (QRNNF)
