Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Expands By 327.7%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, an increase of 327.7% from the August 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 385,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,092. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $38.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.84.
About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
