Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Expands By 327.7%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, an increase of 327.7% from the August 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 385,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,092. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $38.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.84.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

