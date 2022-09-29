Short Interest in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Increases By 274.0%

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 274.0% from the August 31st total of 574,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

HYT traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $8.46. 617,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,546. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $12.48.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYT. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

