Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Decreases By 14.6%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MYI opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 370,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 53,818 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 23,107 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 58,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.