Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Decreases By 14.6%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MYI opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $14.90.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (MYI)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.