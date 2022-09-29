Short Interest in BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Declines By 86.5%

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the August 31st total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,392,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Manufacturing Price Performance

BBRW stock remained flat at $0.00 on Thursday. 51,776,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,991,176. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.84.

BrewBilt Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter.

About BrewBilt Manufacturing

BrewBilt Manufacturing, Inc custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates processing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis, and hemp industries in California. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

