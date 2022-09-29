Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Drops By 90.6%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the August 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bunzl stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.32. 90,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $41.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.78.

BZLFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,530 ($30.57) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,808.75.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

