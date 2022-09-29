Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Increases By 50.7%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the August 31st total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cocrystal Pharma Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COCP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,127. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.