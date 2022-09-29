Short Interest in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Grows By 70.8%

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the August 31st total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRVS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,611. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $7.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 150.3% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 58,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

