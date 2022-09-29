Short Interest in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Increases By 62.1%

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,730,000 shares, an increase of 62.1% from the August 31st total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Coupa Software Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.45. The stock had a trading volume of 22,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.88. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $259.90.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

COUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.35.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,700,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,283. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $139,000.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

