Short Interest in Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Increases By 46.9%

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,700 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the August 31st total of 127,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Down 0.7 %

DSGR stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.88. 74,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,158. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $542.13 million, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.71. Distribution Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $321.34 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Lawson Products, Inc sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

